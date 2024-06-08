Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.42. 3,781,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,198. The company has a market cap of $299.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

