Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $536.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. The company has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $539.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.