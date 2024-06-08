Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 156.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.66% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 38,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,012. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

