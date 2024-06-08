Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,820,000 after buying an additional 3,487,001 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,460,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,327 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,072,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 214,020.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 852,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 851,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. 1,205,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,354. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.