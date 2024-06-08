Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 196 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $849.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The business’s 50-day moving average is $775.80 and its 200-day moving average is $708.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $807.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $432.34 and a 52 week high of $856.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock worth $278,236,284. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

