Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 293 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF makes up about 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 13.29% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Hedge Replication ETF alerts:

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Stock Performance

HDG stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.23. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.23.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.