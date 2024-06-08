Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.95. 6,964,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.82. The stock has a market cap of $574.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

