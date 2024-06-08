Petiole USA ltd Grows Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the period. First Bancshares accounts for 4.4% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 106,088 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBMS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 75,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,268. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $765.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

