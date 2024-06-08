Petiole USA ltd Sells 175,425 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Petiole USA ltd decreased its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,425 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Meridian worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Meridian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

MRBK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 6,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.72. Meridian Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

