Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 69,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 139.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 453,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 39,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 199.6% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 34,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.58. 27,526,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

