Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

