Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Photon Control Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

