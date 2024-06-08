Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$1.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.20.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

