Piper Sandler Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $37.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BAC. HSBC restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,236,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

