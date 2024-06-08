Platform Technology Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.80. 2,835,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,690. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

