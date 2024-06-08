Platform Technology Partners Has $357,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 223,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.43. 2,684,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.58 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.71 and a 200 day moving average of $546.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

