Platform Technology Partners Invests $31,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AWH Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 336,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Purple Innovation Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 347,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

