Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,921. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $353.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.60.

Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

