Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 62 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.83. The stock had a trading volume of 945,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,740. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

