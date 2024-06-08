Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,161 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of Sagimet Biosciences worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,026. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SGMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

