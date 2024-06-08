Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 3,750,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

