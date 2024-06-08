Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 11,423 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 325.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.14. 1,054,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,411. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

