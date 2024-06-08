Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 79 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $187.53. 343,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $190.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average is $163.81.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Get Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.