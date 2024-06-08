Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,135. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.74. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

