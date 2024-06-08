Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,153,000 after buying an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

