PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $43.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.
PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources
PNM Resources Stock Performance
NYSE PNM opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
