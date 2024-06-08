PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $43.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,332.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,551,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,685,000 after buying an additional 3,303,752 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,289,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,350,000 after purchasing an additional 494,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

