Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Price Target Raised to GBX 535 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.41) to GBX 535 ($6.85) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.60) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POLR

Polar Capital Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LON:POLR opened at GBX 543 ($6.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385 ($4.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 599 ($7.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 531.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 475.71. The company has a market capitalization of £551.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,551.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 18,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($129,371.56). 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polar Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.