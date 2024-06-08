Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Price Target Raised to GBX 535 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.41) to GBX 535 ($6.85) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.60) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 18,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($129,371.56). 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
