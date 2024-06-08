Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Polaris by 276.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 266,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 151.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after buying an additional 171,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $77.79. 585,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,411. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

