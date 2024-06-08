Pollux Coin (POX) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $8.33 million and $99,479.01 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,942,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,351,926 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

