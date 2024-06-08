Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Post worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.96. 351,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POST

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.