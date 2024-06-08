Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management cut its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.38% of Primo Water worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,370,000 after buying an additional 508,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 265,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 387,595 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.