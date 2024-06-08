Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $313,000 in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

JAKK stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,823. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $196.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAKK shares. TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

