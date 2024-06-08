Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,750 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,036,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

