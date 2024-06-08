Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,724,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,830,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,032,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,776,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 272,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.