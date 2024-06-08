ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Increased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 2.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,657 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

