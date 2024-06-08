ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Cuts Dividend

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

