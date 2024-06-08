Prudential PLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,208,000 after buying an additional 2,818,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,812,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,658,000 after buying an additional 814,164 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $24,210,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 585,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 37,267,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115,047. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

