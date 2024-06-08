Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 403,929 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 403,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,334. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.