Prudential PLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $59,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

GLD traded down $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.60. 12,195,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,819. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.