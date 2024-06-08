Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 604.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,731 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.83% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.46. 3,431,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,999. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

