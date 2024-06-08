Prudential PLC Has $41.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $11,600,970,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after buying an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $175.95. 14,716,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.