Prudential PLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. 3,110,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,346. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

