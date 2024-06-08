Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. 145,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

