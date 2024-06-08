Prudential PLC Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:URI traded up $12.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $643.40. 677,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $675.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.53. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $382.24 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.73.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

