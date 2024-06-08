Prudential PLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,477 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 629,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

KO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. 9,523,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The company has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

