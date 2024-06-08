Prudential PLC Sells 16,700 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.44% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. 294,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $991.52 million, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

