Prudential PLC Sells 334,775 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.3% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prudential PLC owned 0.65% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $119,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 520,359 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,804,000 after purchasing an additional 442,100 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,760. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $112.76.

Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

