Prudential PLC Sells 529 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.34. 366,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

