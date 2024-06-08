Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) vs. Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Financial Comparison

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Critical Metals and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals -136.76% -2.11% -2.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 22.51 -$260,000.00 ($0.02) -13.25

This table compares Critical Metals and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Critical Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pure Energy Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Critical Metals and Pure Energy Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Critical Metals beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.