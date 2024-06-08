Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Cut by Analyst

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,044 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,593.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

